Mahoning County grand jury to hear cases for men accused of storing toxic chemicals

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men from Sebring and another from New Waterford will now have their cases heard by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Both Brian and Samual Hopper and Richard Sickelsmith are accused of illegally storing tons of toxic and hazardous chemicals inside the old Sebring Industrial Plating plant.

Back in March, police and investigators with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency searched the building and found drums containing the pollutants following an investigation that began in 2018.

Prosecutors say Sickelsmith is the plant’s former owner and the Hopper brothers operate it now.