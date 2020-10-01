Mahoning County grand jury indicts man on murder charges for death of 4-year-old Struthers boy

Local News

Kimonie Bryant faces aggravated murder and other charges

by: WKBN Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury has indicted a man on murder charges for the death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney in Struthers as well as the shootings of four others.

Kimonie Bryant faces four counts of aggravated murder charges, four counts of attempted murder charges, four counts of felonious assault, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of aggravated robbery charges, according to the Clerk of Courts’ office.

Bryant faces a potential death penalty.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Tuesday, remotely before Judge Maureen Sweeney.

