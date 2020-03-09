Mahoning County engineer says paving potholes is a year-long effort

Engineer Patrick Ginnetti says it's not something that's an "overnight fix"

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – When the weather warms up, the potholes seem to get worse, and Monday was no exception.

Crews with the Mahoning County Engineer’s Office were out patching potholes.

“The crews are out every day trying to tackle this issue,” said county engineer Patrick Ginnetti.

Ginnetti said crews start as early as 7 a.m. working to improve the roads you drive on.

However, he said it’s not something that’s an “overnight fix.”

“It’s become a year-long effort. With mainly budgets being relatively flat, we can’t pave as many roads as we would like to. I’ve said many times that if we can pave every road, we would have done them twice,” he said.

Ginnetti said it would take $70 million to fix every road to state standards.

Even with a state gas tax increase bringing in a little more money, the county doesn’t have enough to pave everything.

Ginnetti said they’re putting all of what they do have toward the roads.

“We’re doing everything that we can, putting every dollar we have into the roads to try to tackle this problem,” he said.

Ginnetti said the county plans to pave 40 miles of roads this year.