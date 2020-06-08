Mahoning County Engineer reminds drivers to take care during paving season

Those in charge of projects are reminding motorists to be careful when they're driving through

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Engineer’s Office is once again reminding drivers to use extra care as they’re passing through the many construction zones popping up around the area.

It may not officially be summer yet, but the summer paving season is well underway.

Those in charge of projects are reminding motorists to be careful when they’re driving through.

Workers are pouring concrete for curbing and other work along the third phase of rebuilding Meridian Road between Youngstown and Austintown.

This stretch runs from I-680 to the Trumbull County line, and drivers will need to be alert and paying attention.

“A lot of these construction sites, you know, we reduced speed or you’re changing the pattern. You know, every one of these people wants to go home to their families that night and show up for work the next day, so I always caution people,” said Pat Ginnetti from the Mahoning County Engineer’s Office.

While this project should be finished this fall, some of the projects Ginnetti was hoping to see completed this summer may get delayed.

So far, the project is still on-track, unaffected by either the weather or budget problems in Columbus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All that money was earmarked years ago, you know. Again, most of the state and federal grants that we have applied for, we’re applying for them years in advance,” said Ginnetti.

The Meridian Road project is one of a number where the county’s share of matching funds is being provided through taxes brought in through the racino in Austintown.

Another 25 miles of paving is being paid for with money set aside last year by county commissioners and funds Ginnetti was able to save by obtaining grants to perform other work.

But he admits the county’s traditional summer paving program may be postponed until 2021 since lawmakers have still not passed the state’s Capital Spending Bill.

“We’re in June already, and we don’t know if they’re going to approve the money,” Ginnetti said.

In the meantime, Ginnetti is once again reminding drivers to slow down, put away their cell phones and be alert as they pass through construction zones.

“It’s a modification of the driving path,” he said. “What you’re used to doing has changed.”