Mahoning County Educational Service Center hosting virtual career exploration tour

Local News

The tour will take place using Zoom Meet-ups throughout the week of May 11

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Educational Service Center is offering a virtual career exploration tour for all students 7-12 grades and interested staff members.

The tour will take place using Zoom Meet-ups throughout the week of May 11.

Speakers will talk about their careers and what it took to get where they are. There will be time for a question-and-answer session during each one hour session.

Registration is not required.

If you are unable to join via a computer, you can join via phone. You can dial in at 1-929-436-2866 or 1-301-715-8592. Those wanting to join will just need to enter the Webinar ID #.

Below is the schedule of seminars:

Monday, May 11:

  • 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Career as a Professional Athlete
    Paul McFadden, YSU Foundation, Tim Johnson and Ashton Youboty
    https://zoom.us/j/92829065886 Webinar ID# 928-2906-5886
  • 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Career in Law
    Terry Swauger, Magistrate, Trumbull County Juvenile Court
    https://zoom.us/j/97894179121 Webinar ID# 978-9417-9121
  • 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Career in Politics
    Congressman Tim Ryan, Ohio 13th District
    https://zoom.us/j/99509996547 Webinar ID# 995-0999-6547

Tuesday, May 12

  • 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Careers in Information Technology
    Ryan Geilhard, Director of IT Infrastructure Services at YSU
    https://zoom.us/j/97034236451 Webinar ID# 970-3423-6451
  • 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Careers as a First Responder
    Chief Mark Pitzer, Boardman Twp. Fire Dept.
    https://zoom.us/j/91188742471 Webinar ID# 911-8874-2471

Wednesday, May 13

Thursday, May 14

Friday, May 15

  • 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Careers in Dentistry
    Dr. Mashood Martins, Refresh Dental
    https://zoom.us/j/96644491427 Webinar ID# 966-4449-1427
  • 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Careers in Construction
    Doug Baker, Estimator and Project Manager, Danessa Construction, LLC
    https://zoom.us/j/91278484610 Webinar ID# 912-7848-4610

