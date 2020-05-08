Mahoning County Educational Service Center hosting virtual career exploration tour

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Educational Service Center is offering a virtual career exploration tour for all students 7-12 grades and interested staff members.
The tour will take place using Zoom Meet-ups throughout the week of May 11.
Speakers will talk about their careers and what it took to get where they are. There will be time for a question-and-answer session during each one hour session.
Registration is not required.
If you are unable to join via a computer, you can join via phone. You can dial in at 1-929-436-2866 or 1-301-715-8592. Those wanting to join will just need to enter the Webinar ID #.
Below is the schedule of seminars:
Monday, May 11:
- 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Career as a Professional Athlete
Paul McFadden, YSU Foundation, Tim Johnson and Ashton Youboty
https://zoom.us/j/92829065886 Webinar ID# 928-2906-5886
- 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Career in Law
Terry Swauger, Magistrate, Trumbull County Juvenile Court
https://zoom.us/j/97894179121 Webinar ID# 978-9417-9121
- 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Career in Politics
Congressman Tim Ryan, Ohio 13th District
https://zoom.us/j/99509996547 Webinar ID# 995-0999-6547
Tuesday, May 12
- 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Careers in Information Technology
Ryan Geilhard, Director of IT Infrastructure Services at YSU
https://zoom.us/j/97034236451 Webinar ID# 970-3423-6451
- 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Careers as a First Responder
Chief Mark Pitzer, Boardman Twp. Fire Dept.
https://zoom.us/j/91188742471 Webinar ID# 911-8874-2471
Wednesday, May 13
- 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Careers/Apprenticeship Programs
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 396
https://zoom.us/j/97888121265 Webinar ID# 978-8812-1265
- 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Career as a Chiropractor
Dr. Kyle Muir, 330 Chiropractic
https://zoom.us/j/93749068427 Webinar ID# 937-4906-8427
Thursday, May 14
- 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Career as a Nurse Practioner
Kathy Corturillo, Aspire Healthcare
https://zoom.us/j/91289865968 Webinar ID# 912-8986-5968
- 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Careers in Culinary
Jeff McClure, AVI Foodsystems
https://zoom.us/j/99462847440 Webinar ID# 994-6284-7440
Friday, May 15
- 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Careers in Dentistry
Dr. Mashood Martins, Refresh Dental
https://zoom.us/j/96644491427 Webinar ID# 966-4449-1427
- 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Careers in Construction
Doug Baker, Estimator and Project Manager, Danessa Construction, LLC
https://zoom.us/j/91278484610 Webinar ID# 912-7848-4610