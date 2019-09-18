Mahoning County early voting process simplified with new digital technology

A new automated system is taking what used to be a 20-minute process down to five minutes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Board of Elections is making it faster and easier for early voters to vote at the polls this year.

First, you get a blank piece of paper and put it in the machine. Then the touch screen guides you through the voting process.

Once you’re done, you take the paper out and put it in the automatic vote counter.

Deputy Director Tom McCabe is happy with the time it will save counting the votes.

“The new system is going to change how people vote when they show up early,” he said. “It’s going to speed up tabulation at the end of the night as well.”

If you wait to vote on Election Day this year, you will use classic paper ballots.

The board’s goal is to implement the new digital technology for every election as soon as possible.