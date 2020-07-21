Mahoning County dog warden worried about sudden jump in dog bite cases

Dog Warden Dianne Fry said her staff has taken 18 bite reports since June 1

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County’s dog warden says a recent rash of dog attacks has her concerned owners are not doing enough to make sure their animals won’t hurt others.

Dog Warden Dianne Fry said this is the time of year when reports of dog bites increase.

“Usually, we’ll have about one every week, week-and-a-half to two weeks, but it just seems like we’re just getting a lot of calls and reports,” she said.

Fry said her staff has taken 18 bite reports since June 1, the latest being Tuesday morning. At least two of the cases involved postal workers — one was this month in the Buckeye Circle neighborhood on Youngstown’s south side.

Fry said owners need to be more responsible.

“Please keep your dog under control. Keep your dog in a tether if it’s gonna be, you know, outside on your property and keep them controlled because some of these bites can become pretty serious,” she said.

Although officials with the Postal Service won’t talk about the incidents involving their carriers, Fry said the dogs were properly licensed and had had their rabies vaccinations up to date so they were never seized.

Fry also said many of the attacks share a common thread.

“Seventy or 80% of all bites are un-neutered male dogs. I mean, it is so important to get those male dogs neutered,” she said.

Fry said any dogs that attack others are required to undergo a 10-day quarantine to be sure they do not have rabies. Owners can also be cited if their animals are not properly vaccinated.