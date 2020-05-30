Mahoning County Dog Warden seeing less strays during pandemic

While staff are happy that dogs are being placed in homes, they're not sure why they're seeing a lack of strays right now

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – While people remained indoors during the stay at home order, the Mahoning County Dog Warden continued to rescue animals in our area.

As of Friday, they had 10 dogs in the building, three of which were adoptable. But earlier this week there was only one.

Her name is Lacey and she is a 2 year old pitbull terrier who loves people and to play catch. She helped the Dog Warden make history this week because for the first time ever they only had one adoptable dog in the kennel.

“It makes us feel really good and we get the updates from the adopters and that’s our goal is to see that these dogs have gone into loving home. And with Lacey being the only dog for a few days she has become really spoiled, We’ve kinda given her run of the adoption floor,” said Lisa Hill from the Mahoning County Dog Warden.

The Dog Warden also helped a Virginia family reunite with their dog this week. Patches was stolen from them and eventually found in our area. They were able to reunite Patches with his family because of a microchip containing his family’s contact information.

While staff are happy that dogs are being placed in homes, they’re not sure why they’re seeing a lack of strays right now, compared to what they normally see this time of year.

“We’re a little concerned because a lot of our strays come on in they have skin issues, they’re thin. So we’re wondering what’s happened to those dogs but on the flip side our adoptions have stayed the same. So that’s why our numbers are down so low. We’re getting the dogs into really good homes,” said Hill.

Right now, only employees are allowed to work in the building, but they’re working on a plan to get volunteers back when it’s safe to do so.