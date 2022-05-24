(WKBN) — Animal Charity of Ohio is desperately looking for additional space to shelter all the dogs and cats they’ve had to take in, but they’re not alone.

The people who operate the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s office said they have already sheltered 90 more animals so far this year than they did during the same time in 2021.

As of Monday, they were sheltering 68 dogs and puppies.

Supervisors said many of the animals they’re taking in are a year or two old and were first obtained during the pandemic and now their owners can’t afford to keep them.

“So they are probably from COVID, inflation’s up, people can’t afford them, and some people don’t even realize the time and sacrifice it takes to own a dog,” said kennel supervisor Lisa Hill. “Dogs on average cost about $600 a year between toys and vet care and food, and, you know, I don’t think a lot of people realize that.”

In addition to looking for people willing to foster and adopt their animals, workers said they are running low on dog food, toys and other supplies.

Donations can be dropped off at the dog warden’s office during regular business hours.