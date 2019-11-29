Mahoning County Dog Warden has troubles getting dogs adopted

If they know the dog's history, it's easier to get it adopted

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Mahoning County’s Dog Warden is facing problems when some people dropping off dogs.

They say too many people are giving up their dogs as strays when they’re actually not.

The dog warden says this is actually makes it harder to get dogs out for adoption.

“Is the dog good with kids? With other dogs? With cats? Those are a lot of things. If we knew, right up front then we wouldn’t have to take so much time having the dog be here and maybe place it quicker,” said Dog Warden Dianne Fry.

Fry says they want people to be honest, if they need to give up their dog without fear of judgement.