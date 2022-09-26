YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Dog Warden is getting a dog medical help after he was found with a bullet wound in his head.

According to a Facebook post from the MC dog warden, around 2 p.m. Saturday, Youngstown Police Department called the dog warden to Burlington Ave. for a dog who had been shot in the head. A man found the dog in his shed.

A representative from the dog warden took the dog to MedVet in Girard. MedVet put the dog, whom they named Bandit, on IV fluids and treated him for an infection.

The dog warden said the bullet wound was several days old. The bullet looked like it went through the soft tissue on the back of his head and out the side of his neck. Bandit was also very emaciated and diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Bandit is very weak but is responsive and recovering.

An update from the dog warden said Bandit is still not able to stand or walk.

If you have any information on this dog, please call YPD.