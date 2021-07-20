Mahoning County deputy dog warden suffers stab wound while responding to animal welfare call

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County deputy dog warden was injured Tuesday as he was offering help to some animals.

According to authorities, Dave Nelson stopped at the corner of Oak Hill and Myrtle avenues around 4 p.m. to respond to a welfare check on a man’s dog. Humane agents said the man in the wheelchair had the dog chained up and was dragging it down the street.

Authorities said the man then attacked Nelson.

“This call went south. It’s becoming more and more dangerous out there,” said Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Fry.

Nelson was taken to Mercy Health to be treated for his injuries. The man who is accused of stabbing him was taken into custody, according to the Youngstown Police Department.

“Apparently this individual was irate for some reason and attacked the warden,” said YPD Detective Rod Foley.

“The crime in the area is getting significantly worse. Everybody can feel it, everybody can see it… we see the news reports from [First News] nightly with the shootings and the stabbings and the crime increase and we are feeling it too,” said Animal Charity coordinator Jane MacMurchy.

Foley was on the scene collecting evidence and said the officer who was helping respond to the call saw the whole thing happen.

“He said it was seconds and then it was over with and by the time he realized there was a stabbing, the suspect already threw the knife. He was able to draw his gun and put the suspect at gunpoint,” Foley said.

MacMurchy is worried about her fellow agents and the city’s surge in violence.

“Ultimately, the dogs and cats that we’re rescuing are coming from a lot of these same crime scenes that there are shootings at… a dog in an hour being left, so yes, this is one of those ripples of gun violence and general violence we’re seeing in the city right now,” MacMurchy said.

YPD is continuing to investigate the incident. Foley said they expect charges to be filed Wednesday morning.

As for the dog, it’s in the care of the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s office.