BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Democratic Party elected its next chairman on Saturday at St. Luke’s Banquet Hall in Boardman.

Democratic councilman Mike Ray and Ohio Young Democrats president Christopher Anderson were the nominees. During Ray’s speech he withdrew from the nomination — meaning Anderson is appointed as the next chairman.

“I’ve worked on elections at every level, raised a lot of money along the way for our candidates and causes and I feel like at this point in our party’s very unique juncture, I’ve essentially been waiting my entire life for this,” Anderson said.

Ray said he feels his prior obligations and Youngstown’s Fourth Ward councilman will prevent him from being the best fit.

“I know I have the skillset, I would love to do it, it was an honor that so many people asked me to do it but there’s just not enough hours in the day and we really need to focus on unity, loyalty and respect to get the Democratic Party moving in the direction it needs to go,” Ray said.

Ray says this was a difficult yet necessary decision for the Ohio Mahoning County Democratic Party.

Due to his withdrawal from the election, there was no vote for chairman. Chris Anderson said he’s humbled by this honor and opportunity.

“To get support from such a wide range of individuals who have been the backbone of our party for so long is very humbling,” Anderson said.

“Chris has great energy, Chris knows what we need to do to modernize the party and fight in the digital platform of today. I think Chris is a great fit and we all need to be working with Chris,” Ray said.

Jaladah Aslam, president of the Youngstown Warren Black Caucus was elected as the chair of labor relations.