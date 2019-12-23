Mahoning County Courthouse restores historical century old flooring

by: Gerry Ricciutti

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Workers are uncovering some of Mahoning County history inside the county courthouse downtown.

Crews started Monday morning, ripping out the old carpeting in the office of Judge Maureen Sweeney.

The plan is to uncover the mosaic marble tiles that have been there for as long as the courthouse has been standing. That’s more than a century.

A couple of years ago, workers uncovered the tile flooring in the courthouse Law Library just down the hall.

The work in Judge Sweeney’s office is expected to last most of the week.

