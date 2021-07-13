Mahoning County court program helps domestic violence victims file protection orders

PULASKI, Pa. (WKBN) – Mahoning County advocates want you to know there is help if you’re a victim of domestic violence.

The community group ACTION held a faith leaders breakfast in Lawrence County Tuesday morning. They talked about Mahoning County’s Domestic Relations Court.

In recent years, a grant allowed domestic relations Judge Beth Smith to hire social workers. Their job is to help the hundreds of victims who file protection orders each year.

“Asking them, ‘Are you safe to go home? What’s your situation going to look like now that you have a protection order? What kind of services do you need that we could link you to?'” said Valerie Flanigan, domestic violence program coordinator assistant.

The goal is to help break the cycle of abuse.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, contact the Volunteer Advocate Legal Unit (VALU) office at 330-742-5856.