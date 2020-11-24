Mahoning County Court in Austintown closed until Dec. 1

The closing was implemented out of an "abundance of caution and as a safety precaution for staff"

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you have an in-person hearing scheduled in Mahoning County Court #4 in Austintown, you’ll have to wait. The court is temporarily closed until Dec. 1.

Court administrators said the closing was implemented out of an “abundance of caution and as a safety precaution for staff.”

Sources tell WKBN First News that some security staff have test posted for COVID-19.

Anyone with an in-person hearing scheduled during this time will be rescheduled and a notice of the new date and time will be issued.

Time sensitive pleas that must be filed within the closure time can be filed Wednesday, Dec. 2.