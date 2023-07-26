YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The man who’s been Mahoning County Clerk of Courts for nearly 30 years has decided to retire before his term is up.

Tony Vivo has been clerk for 29 years but has worked in the office for 40 years. His father, also named Tony, served as clerk as well. Between the two Vivos, they’ve run the clerk’s office for 62 years.

One reason he’s retiring: Vivo has a vascular issue that prevents him from sitting for long periods. But he also says “it’s time.”

“I love the job. I love the people I work with. I love the people in the courthouse I work with, the four area courts. But it’s time,” he said. “Politics is a different game now than it was even 15 years ago — it’s different. So I’m glad to get out now.”

Vivo’s last day is Aug. 25. The Mahoning County commissioners will first pick a temporary replacement, after which the county’s Democratic party will pick a permanent replacement, on which they will vote Sept. 13.

The person picked by the party will serve the remainder of the term through 2024.