YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a shooting Thursday on Interstate 680.

A news release said Marquis Whitted and Kylearia Day, both 19, were shot and killed about 10:45 p.m. on Interstate 680 North.

Police said Day was a passenger in a car Whitted was driving when someone in another car fired several shots at their car.

Whitted died in the car, while Day died on her way to the hospital.

The car was riddled with bullets, police said.

Police are also asking anyone who was on Interstate 680 between 10:10 and 11 p.m. who saw anything unusual to call them at 330-742-8911.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.

The deaths are the first two homicides of 2023. Last year, Youngstown had 22 homicides.