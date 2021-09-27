Mahoning County Coroner identifies man found dead in south side home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found shot to death Friday in a south side home.

A news release said Telly Smith, 45, was found about 1:10 p.m. in a home in the 200 block of Hughes Street. He had been shot several times, the release said.

Smith was found after police were asked to do a welfare check at the home.

Family members were also searching for Smith’s brother, who was supposed to be at the home at the time. He has since been found.

Smith’s death and another man shot and killed Monday morning give the city 25 homicides for 2021. Youngstown had 28 homicides in 2020.