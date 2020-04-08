Mahoning County confirms 305 COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

That is an increase in 33 cases and 11 deaths

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health confirmed as of Wednesday, there are 305 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths in the county.

That is an increase in 33 cases and 11 deaths.

The number of deaths are according to the date reported, not the actual date of death. The daily increase does not include those who have died in the past 24 hours.

Of the total amount of cases, more women have been diagnosed at 53% (compared to 47% men). The median age of positive cases is 61.

The majority of deaths are men at 67% (33% women) and are between the ages of 50 and 96 years old. The median age is 79.

Ninety-six percent of patients that die had underlying health conditions.

There have been a total of 138 hospitalizations to date.

More men are hospitalized due to the virus at 55% (45% women) with the age range between 23 and 99. The median age is 69.

The age range of patients is from 13-99. The median age of patients is 61.

Half of the patients hospitalized are between the ages of 60 and 79.

The numbers reported by the county may differ from what the state reports at the time of their daily afternoon update.