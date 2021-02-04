Mahoning County Commissioners set aside CARES funding to help pregnant women

The money is going to a program at the YWCA in Youngstown, which helps cover housing and utility costs for low-income pregnant women

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some much-needed financial help could soon be coming to lower-income pregnant women in Mahoning County.

Thursday morning, commissioners set aside a little more than $100,000 in federal CARES Act funding for the YWCA in Youngstown.

The program helps lower-income women who are pregnant cover their housing and utility costs, both before and after they give birth.

“This is a specific population that is not the YWCA population. This is rental. This will provide these loans for the rental assistances and utility assistances to feel secure and stably-housed,” said special projects coordinator Anna Deascentis.

The program can provide up to $10,000 in funding.

Organizers hope they’ll be able to help as many as 20 local women.

