YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County commissioners are honoring local business leaders for their efforts in the community.

Thursday morning, the board recognized owners of Luva Bella Winery, Western Reserve Building Trades president Marty Loney and the Western Reserve Port Authority.

All three were honored when the Regional Chamber held its annual “Salute to Business” event in August, but commissioners were unable to attend that day, so the businesses were invited to Thursday morning’s meeting be receive the awards.