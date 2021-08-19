Mahoning County Commissioners hold moment of silence for shooting victims

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local leaders are weighing in on this week’s violence, saying it needs to stop.

Mahoning County commissioners began their weekly meeting Thursday morning with a moment of silence for all those hurt or killed by the recent violence in Youngstown, including the 10-year-old victim of a shooting on South Avenue.

They said the community needs to take back its streets and end the violence.

“My God, when you start killing, shooting bullets into homes and killing 9-year-olds and 10-year-olds… when you’re affecting our children, their children… this has to end,” said commissioner Carol Righetti.

“When innocent people begin to lose their lives at the hands of criminals and thugs, something has to happen,” said commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

Commissioners urged residents to report problems they see in their neighborhoods to local police and added law enforcement needs to use whatever resources it has to address the problem.