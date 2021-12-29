Mahoning County Commissioners distribute fed. relief

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County Commissioners are using more of the federal relief they’ve received to help local departments.

Wednesday morning the board set aside more than $700,000 from both the American Rescue Plan and the CARES Act to help departments fill out their individual budgets.

Commissioners said the money from Washington can be used to replace revenues that would have been lost because of the pandemic.

“And that was funds we were allowed to use out of the ARPA funds to fund those shortfalls that we have experienced during the time of COVID so that’s what we’re doing now, and we’ve used some of those funds to fund projects,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

Commissioners said they’ve been able to set aside roughly half of the $40 million coming from the American Rescue Plan, but will have more work to do in the coming year.