Mahoning County Commissioners consider COVID-19 regulations

(WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners may be a step closer to coming up with their own regulations to protect employees and the public from COVID-19.

County prosecutors recently offered the Board guidance concerning the potential for new masking procedures and even requiring employees be vaccinated.

“We as elected officials in our area with the general fund people could say, ‘We want them to be masked or the vaccinations.’ The general public, we are not allowed to do that. We have to suggest that they do that but not mandate that,” said Carol Righetti, Mahoning County Commissioner.

Commissioners say individual elected officer-holders may be able to institute their own policies covering their own employees.

Details could be worked out next week.