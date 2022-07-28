YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County is going to do some borrowing to pay for some much-needed improvements to county facilities.

Commissioners approved a pair of measures Thursday to borrow more than $2.5 million through the sale of municipal bonds.

They say the money will pay to replace and install new computer equipment for the data processing department as well as upgrades at the county courthouse and jail.

“We need improvements in the jail. A lot of that would be part of the technology. We’re looking at making it safer with cameras at Oak Hill and things like that in our building,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti.

Commissioners hope to repay the bonds over the next year.