(WKBN) — A nine-year-old boy was in Imonie Hackett‘s apartment in Austintown when his mother was shot by state troopers yesterday.

Throughout the 19-hour ordeal, police said they were reluctant to storm Hackett’s apartment fearing the woman would hurt her son.

He was still inside when his mother was shot and troopers rushed in and rescued him.

We’ve learned Mahoning County Children Services has initiated a new program to help children and adolescents who endure such traumatic situations.

“Sometimes if the trauma isn’t adequately addressed, people may turn to other things to cope with that trauma such as drugs or alcohol which can lead to a variety of, you know, other issues as that problem goes untreated,” said Liz Schmid with Children Services.

The program called Stand Grow Thrive teams Children Service workers with those from other agencies such as the Mental Health Board to assist child victims before they get themselves into trouble later on.