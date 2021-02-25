Mahoning County celebrating 175th anniversary on Monday

When Mahoning County was formed, it was Ohio's 83rd county

(WYTV) – Monday will be the 175th anniversary of Mahoning County.

The Ohio Legislature approved taking parts of Columbiana and Trumbull counties to form a new county in 1846.

Within two weeks, the county elected leaders and the first county seat was in Canfield.

Thirty years later, all county courts and offices were moved in Youngstown.

The Mahoning Valley Historical Society presented commissioners with a short history lesson during their Thursday meeting, ahead of Monday’s remembrance.

“We certainly appreciate our mission to collect, preserve and teach the history of all people here in the Mahoning Valley and Mahoning County. So, thank you for your support,” said Bill Lawson, with the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

