MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — There will be an automatic recount for the Mahoning County Commissioner’s race.

Monday, members of the Mahoning County Board of Elections gathered to begin the process of certifying the vote from this month’s general election. Workers then started opening and counting more than 1,200 provisional and late-arriving absentee ballots to add those totals to what was released on Election Night.

After adding those ballots, Carol Righetti won by 137 votes against her challenger Geno DeFabio.

The close race is enough to trigger an automatic recount. That recount will be done on Dec. 7, as the results have to be turned in to the Secretary of State by Dec. 9.

