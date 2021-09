YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bargain property owners found what they were looking for at the Mahoning County Auditor’s Sale Wednesday.

Two of the parcels sold for the minimum price of $50. Those lots were along Millet Avenue in Youngstown.

The sale also included six pieces of land in Campbell, Austintown and Smith Township.

All six lots sold.

The highest sale was $7,050 for a property in Campbell.

The six lots sold for a total of $7,750.

For more information, see the chart below: