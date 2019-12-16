Mahoning County Auditor uncovers error that affects taxpayers in nine districts

Meacham found the error when a taxpayer called on Oct. 30, questioning the Nov. 5 library levy language

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Auditor’s Office recently uncovered an error that has caused taxpayers in nine districts to pay for a renewal levy that wasn’t on their ballot.

All 58 taxing districts in Mahoning County were assessed the renewal levy of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County in 2014.

However, the levy did not appear on the ballot for nine of those districts.

The auditor’s office said those districts were carved out of the Mahoning County library district in a bill that was passed by the Ohio General Assembly in 2012.

These districts should not have been assessed the levy, the office said in a statement.

Starting in tax year 2019, the auditor’s office said the error has been corrected and impacted taxing districts will no longer be charged for the levy.

However, there is no provision in place to correct past taxing periods.

There are about 3,300 lots within the nine affected districts.

In tax year 2015, overpayment in the districts totaled to $148,155, averaging at $44.92 per lot.

In tax year 2016, overpayment totaled to $150,382, averaging $45.47 per lot.

In tax year 2017, overpayment totaled to $166,113, averaging $50.26 per lot.

In tax year 2018, overpayment totaled to $166,887, averaging $50.31 per lot.

The auditor’s office said the errors were made back in 2013 and 2014, before current auditor Ralph Meacham took the office in 2015.

Meacham found the error when a taxpayer called on Oct. 30, questioning the Nov. 5 library levy language.

“I deeply regret this error. The fact that the error was found and corrected gives me little comfort. Since taking office in March of 2015, I have restructured the office to increase efficiencies, accountability, transparency and accuracy. As in the past, and going forward, these qualities will be paramount in delivering services to taxpayers,” Meacham said.

There were also no errors attributed to the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

“We were distressed to learn that an error impacted the correct assessment of the library’s levy,” said Library Executive Director Aimee Fifarek. “We care deeply about our community and want every voter to be confident they can have a voice in our service. We are relieved to know that Mr. Meacham and his staff were able to determine that the library did not receive any funds inappropriately. We thank the Auditor’s Office for the research they did to identify the matter and for the thoroughness and transparency with which it was addressed.”

A statement will be sent to taxpayers who were impacted by the error. For more information, contact the auditor’s office at 330-740-2010, ext. 7571.