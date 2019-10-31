Mahoning County appoints new deputy health commissioner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County has a new deputy health commissioner.

Ryan Tekac, who is currently the Board of Health’s environmental director, was chosen during a board meeting Thursday.

Tekac will take over Friday, Nov. 1 for Patricia Sweeney, who announced her retirement earlier this month. The two will work together through the transition.

Tekac has worked in the department for 16 years and says his goal has always been to become a deputy health commissioner and is pleased that opportunity presented itself in the Valley.

“I was born and raised in Mahoning County. The resident around here, community and family, have given so much to me. I want to be able to take that opportunity to give that back,” Tekac said.

Tekac said his goal right now is a smooth transition. In the future, he is looking to make strides in improving the health of the overall community.