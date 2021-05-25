Mahoning County announces J&J vaccine availability, walk-ins welcome

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available for appointments and walk-ins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health announced Tuesday that there are vaccine appointments available at the mass vaccination clinic at the Southern Park Mall.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available for appointments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 28.

Walk-ins are welcome or appointments can be made through MCPH’s scheduling system, ArmorVax, which can be found at www.mahoninghealth.org. For those needing assistance with the online scheduling system, please call 330-270-2855 Option 3. You must be 18 years of age or older to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic is located inside the old Dillard’s Department store inside the mall.