YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County sheriff is looking to identify a man whose image was captured on surveillance video.

Investigators would not say why they want to identify the man but asked that his picture be circulated to see if anyone recognizes him.

He is believed to be from the Boardman/Canfield area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mondora at 330-480-5051.