CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County Public Health is sponsoring a rabies vaccination clinic on Aug. 7 for local pets.

The clinic is for dogs, cats and ferrets over three months of age.

The cost is $8 per shot, and only cash will be accepted.

To receive the three-year booster, pet owners should bring proof of vaccination from Aug. 7, 2021, or later; otherwise, pets will receive a one-year vaccine.

Pets should be on a leash, in a cage or contained in a pillowcase for entry. Those in poor health may be ineligible to receive the vaccine.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease most often transmitted through bites or scratches from unvaccinated pets, stray animals or wildlife.

In June, Mahoning County Public Health issued a warning after a raccoon was confirmed to be infected with the virus.

However, there are some ways to prevent the disease’s spread, which include:

vaccinating pets

reducing pets’ exposure to wildlife

spaying/neutering pets to control the number of strays

avoiding contact with wildlife and stray animals

washing animal bites and receiving proper medical care

The clinic will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 at Angels for Animals in Canfield. No appointments are necessary for rabies vaccines.