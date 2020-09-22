Mahoning Co. magistrate rules Lowellville School Board meeting violated Ohio law

(WYTV) – A Mahoning County magistrate has ruled that the Lowellville School Board did break the law but it does not have to stop holding remote classes.

Magistrate Tim Welsh ruled that an Aug. 10 Lowellville School Board meeting violated Ohio’s open meetings law.

At the meeting, the superintendent decided there would be remote learning only for the first nine weeks. The magistrate decided that the decision was legal and will stand.

The lawsuit was filed by Chris and Gina Crilley, who claimed the meeting was held illegally and wanted the decisions made at the Aug. 10 meeting nullified.

The magistrate ordered the board to adopt a meeting notification policy.

He also awarded the Crilleys $500 but denied a request for their legal fees to be paid.