Mahoning Co. Health Commissioner: Local jump in COVID-19 cases reinforces need for “stay at home” order

There are now 23 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Mahoning County, and 17 of those have been hospitalized

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County health officials admitted that they are not surprised by the sudden jump in COVID-19 cases in the Valley.

They said the numbers reinforce the need to follow Ohio’s new “stay at home” orders that went into effect at midnight Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac held a conference call with reporters to discuss the latest number of confirmed cases in the county.

There are now 23 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Mahoning County, including 17 hospitalizations.

Thirteen of those cases are male and ten are female, ranging from ages 36 to 93.

Trumbull County has three cases and Columbiana County has two cases.

Across Ohio, there are 442 confirmed cases and six deaths. The Ohio Department of Health will release the newest numbers on their website at 2 p.m.

Tekac said the numbers here and across the state are what’s behind the Governor DeWine’s new orders.

“I want to stress, like I said, the community truly needs to… take it seriously. Stay at home when you can, and like I said, be part of the solution and not part of this problem,” he said.

When you go shopping for food and other items, Tekac said to check with elderly relatives or neighbors to see what they need and pick-up those items as well. This will cut down on the numbers of people in the stores and limit potential exposure