Mahoning Co. engineer looks ahead to busy construction season, end of 3-year project

The final phase of the Meridian Road project will rebuild the roadway from I-680 north to the Trumbull County line

(WYTV) – Some of you may be thinking about tomorrow morning’s commute to work and school, but the spring and summer road construction season isn’t all that far away, and it will be a busy one in Mahoning County.

And as we brace ourselves for the next round of winter weather, Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti is already looking ahead to the summer paving season.

“Yeah, this year’s gonna be a very large construction year,” he said.

On the heels of Wednesday’s announcement that the Ohio Department of Transportation will repave about 11 miles of busy Route 224, Ginnetti said close to $10 million will be spent on various other road and bridge projects this year.

“We’re probably getting close to 30 miles [total] on the paving side,” he said.

One of the biggest projects will be the final phase along Meridian Road, a job that started three years ago. That last portion will rebuild the roadway from Interstate 680 north to the Trumbull County line.

“That’s gonna be a major reconstruction project, just about $3 million,” Ginnetti said.

Ginnetti said money for all the work will come from a number of state and federal sources, and some will require local matching funds.

Other projects on the list for 2020 include emergency reconstruction of a portion of Washingtonville Road in Green Township, where a creek is washing away ground beneath the roadway.

South Avenue will be widened from two lanes to three between Mathews Road and Lake Park.

Also, the Hopkins Road bridge in Boardman will be replaced.

“That was postponed from last year, that’s a full bridge replacement, so there’ll be a full closure on that road,” Ginnetti said.

Ginnetti said there will also be the usual summer paving schedule, which he said will include the section of Unity Road in Springfield Township where residents took to using signs to complain about the conditions late last year.