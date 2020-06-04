Mahoning Co. commissioners give praise to those who kept the peace at Valley protests

Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley should be proud

(WYTV) – Although there continue to be violent protests in cities around the country, leaders here in the Valley are commending those who took part in demonstrations locally, including law enforcement.

For the most part, protests were peaceful on Sunday in Youngstown as well as Monday night in Warren.

Thursday morning, Mahoning County commissioners praised all who were involved in keeping the peace.

“You know, Martin Luther King said a long time ago, ‘If we can’t live as brothers, we will perish as fools.’ I think Youngstown should be very proud, the Mahoning Valley should be very proud of how the protest went and how it was handled,” said commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown said he’s now working with community leaders and clergy to come up with solutions for potential racial problems as well as organizing a prayer vigil that could be held later.