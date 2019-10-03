Mahoning Co. commissioner takes home another award at Political Chili Cook-off

Seventeen celebrity chefs went head-to-head at the annual event, serving up their signature chili dishes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman Optimist Club hosted its 13th annual “Political Chili Cook-off” Wednesday evening at Avion on the Water in Beaver Township.

Seventeen celebrity chefs, including WYTV’s Gerry Ricciutti, went head-to-head, serving up their signature chili dishes.

Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti, once again, took home the award for the most popular chili.

Duane Hennen, a candidate for the 13th District representative, won the award for the hottest chili.

The best political chili went to Mahoning County Judge Renee DiSalvo, who is running for re-election.

Mark DeVecchio, the frontman for The House Band, got the best celebrity chili award.

All of the money raised will go to various youth projects.