Mahoning Co. Board of Developmental Disabilities auctioning off extra buses

The board will be auctioning off 16 extra buses on August 19 at the Mahoning County Engineer's Office

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities is trying to sell more buses.

The board tried to auction the 16 extra passenger vans online, but couldn’t find a buyer.

On Wednesday, the board decided to join the countywide auction. All of the county government agencies will be selling off extra property at the event.

They’re hoping the larger auction will attract more buyers.

That auction will take place August 19 at the county engineer’s office on Bears Den Road in Youngstown.