Mahoning Co. Auditor releases 14 school budgets, other financial statistics

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham released financial statistics for over a dozen schools in the area.
These include total budgets, salaries for faculty and administration, revenue from each pupil and other numbers. For the entire list of numbers, click this link.
Here are the budgets listed for each school:
- Youngstown $128,311,402
- Boardman $45,307,613
This number was adjusted at the request of the local school treasurers to better represent a figure.
- Austintown $44,536,537
- Canfield $27,381,465
- West Branch $20,657,429
- Poland $20,105,488
- Struthers $19,877,118
- Campbell $15,594,922
- South Range $13,034,824
- Springfield $11,350,948
- Jackson Milton $9,318,658
- Sebring $7,501,981
- Western Reserve Local $6,981,689
- Lowellville Local School $5,429,298
Superintendents total salaries were:
- Poland $119,188
- Austintown $118,447
- Jackson Milton $117,352
- Canfield $116,792
- Youngstown $115,884
- Boardman $114,301
- Lowellville $108,459
- Struthers $105,000
- West Branch $103,500
- Campbell $102,912
- Western Reserve Local $102,146
- Springfield $97,000
- Sebring $94,558
- South Range $89,900
Out of average classroom teacher salaries, Canfield had the largest average total of $64,813.38. The lowest salary was in Austintown for $46,883.73.
Other numbers included the 5-year-forecasts for each school and other spending totals.
This data was given by each school district to the Ohio Department of Education.