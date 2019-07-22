Mahoning Co. Auditor releases 14 school budgets, other financial statistics

This data was given by each school district to the Ohio Department of Education

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham released financial statistics for over a dozen schools in the area.

These include total budgets, salaries for faculty and administration, revenue from each pupil and other numbers. For the entire list of numbers, click this link.

Here are the budgets listed for each school:

Youngstown $128,311,402

Boardman $45,307,613

Austintown $44,536,537

Canfield $27,381,465

West Branch $20,657,429

Poland $20,105,488

Struthers $19,877,118

Campbell $15,594,922

South Range $13,034,824

Springfield $11,350,948

Jackson Milton $9,318,658

Sebring $7,501,981

Western Reserve Local $6,981,689

Lowellville Local School $5,429,298

Superintendents total salaries were:

Poland $119,188

Austintown $118,447

Jackson Milton $117,352

Canfield $116,792

Youngstown $115,884

Boardman $114,301

Lowellville $108,459

Struthers $105,000

West Branch $103,500

Campbell $102,912

Western Reserve Local $102,146

Springfield $97,000

Sebring $94,558

South Range $89,900

Out of average classroom teacher salaries, Canfield had the largest average total of $64,813.38. The lowest salary was in Austintown for $46,883.73.

Other numbers included the 5-year-forecasts for each school and other spending totals.

