Mahoning Co. 4-H sees some changes for non-livestock projects

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County 4-H offers youth programs in categories other than livestock and agriculture. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 4-H had to get creative in giving those kids their time in the spotlight.

4-H student projects will be judged virtually this year.

“Just to make it easier for all the kids, and because there are some parents who are still concerned about their youth coming in person to a judging process,” said Mahoning County 4-H educator Beth Smith.

The projects judged were based on a variety of subjects.

“These are all the non-animal projects, so it’s things like photography, we had cooking and sewing, we had normal things you think of in 4-H. We had some rocketry projects, gardening projects,” said Smith.

These events are usually judged in mid-July so that the winners can take their work to the state level.

“Normally, these kids are chosen as state fair winners. We have one state fair winner in each project, and those kids were able to go on and do their project at the state fair,” Smith said.

The winners of these events will display their work alongside the livestock projects at the junior fair over Labor Day weekend.

“During our regular fair time, we would still see all the animals there. Plus, we are still awarding our 4-H king and queen… during the junior fair,” she said.

Smith is happy that these 4-H members were able to have this opportunity because she believes it will help them in the future.

“Some of these kids never take a livestock project. They only do these non-livestock projects. They learn skills they’re going to use for the rest of their lives,” Smith said.