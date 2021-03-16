Mahoning Avenue Bridge reopens to traffic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers who regularly take Interstate 680 will be glad to hear that the construction on the Mahoning Avenue Bridge is coming to a close.

According to Ray Marsch from the Ohio Department of Transportation, the bridge reopened to traffic Tuesday morning. Crews are hoping to have all lanes underneath open by Wednesday evening.

“It’s all weather-dependent, obviously, but it looks like it’s going to be nice and sunny, good temperatures tomorrow, so if that remains the same, we’re going to be able to get out, stripe the road and just get it back to normal,” Marsch said.

The bridge was damaged during an accident where a semi crashed into a pillar of the bridge.

It has been closed since Jan. 11.

Last Thursday, the interstate was closed for a few hours while the bridge was set back on top of the pillar.

Marsch said he doesn’t have an exact price for how much the construction will cost but hopes to have it soon, once the project is complete.

“It is pretty great to see how an unfortunate incident like that happened and how quickly our crews came together, came up with a plan, formulated what we had to do to get the thing open,” Marsch said.