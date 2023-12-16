YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It was a beautiful day for some fishing, but what about magnet fishing? A pair from Detroit was magnet fishing in McKelvey Lake on Saturday afternoon and found some interesting items in the lake.

Jason Vanderwall and Randy Burns are the Motor City Magnet Fishers. The Detroit natives were tossing magnets in McKelvey Lake to see what they could find.

Last time they were here, they pulled out some shocking surprises.

“We were here for about 6 hours, we pulled out a Jennings J-22, a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber and an AK-47,” Vanderwall said. “We also pulled out a DVR from a security system, and just lots and lots of other stuff.”

The pair called Youngstown police, who took the guns as evidence. Vanderwall says the guns were likely only in the water a few years.

“It’s not the rarest thing to happen, but every time it happens, it’s exciting,” Burns said. “You find something cool and depending how old it is, maybe it can be linked to something. Hopefully it can be traced back to somewhere and help somebody close something out.”

Later in the afternoon, McKelvey Lake gave up more of its secrets: A handgun and magazine.

“You never know what’s going to come up on the end of the rope from one throw to the next,” Burns said.

Vanderwall originally got into the hobby 3 years ago.

“My daughter was really big into environmentalism, and we were looking for a hobby for her and I to do together,” Vanderwall said.

Burns joined him a year ago.

The Motor City Magnet Fishers have pulled up car parts, over 100 guns and even a World War II mortar round in the Mahoning River. They plan on magnet fishing in more spots in the Valley.