CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Canfield Community Concert Band returned Sunday evening.

The band is a collection of local musicians who range in age from high school to people in their 80s.

For two years, they’ve had to cancel performances. The musicians said the long break from performing negatively impacted their mental health.

“Musical magic, so we tried to stick with music that had some kind of theme in that realm, so music from Harry Potter, music from Wicked,” said music director Eric Bable.

Even though Harry Potter might be considered a children’s movie — the music from the film is not easy to play.

“A pretty challenging piece for the band, he said on stage probably one of the hardest songs that the band has ever done,” said oboe and English horn player Leann Rich.

The arrangement is not the only magical thing about this music.

“I was forced onto disability in my late 40s, early 50s,” said percussionist Don Priester.

Priester has been playing music for close to six decades and can play the entire range of percussion instruments — all 630 of them. Playing helps with his traumatic brain injury that turned into consistent vertigo.

“I have trouble keeping my balance but the interesting thing I found is that when I play music, when the band starts playing — I don’t have any problems,” he said.

Priester’s neurologist told him the part of the brain that processes music is luckily undamaged.

“It’s something that I know, ‘Hey, I could go through this entire piece 3 1/2, four minutes, six minutes, I’m not going to have any problems,” Priester said.

This concert was free to the public to attend but the band took up donations in the form of canned goods to donate to Operation Blessing, a faith-based non-profit who helps people in need all over the world, including the people of Ukraine.