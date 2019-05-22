Magic of Michael Golf Outing to raise money for kids with disabilities
It's happening July 8 at the Lake Club
POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) - Former Major League Umpire John Hirschbeck is preparing for the annual Magic of Michael fundraiser.
The Golf Outing is to raise money for kids with medical disabilities.
It's happening July 8 at the Lake Club.
Magic of Michael is in memory of Hirschbeck's son Michael, who passed away in 2014.
Hirschbeck stopped by the studio to talk about the event.
"We've done a lot of things in the community. We've purchased a few seeing-eye dogs. We've actually built ramps for handicapped children, re-customize bathrooms for the same reason -- just a lot of things to help children, whatever their needs are," he said.
The featured guest will be former Cleveland Indians first baseman, Andre Thornton.
There will also be an all-star theme since the baseball All-Star game is being played in Cleveland.
Watch the video above for more information, or call the Magic of Michael Foundation at 330-233-4965.
Previous
Witnesses say flames from...
Next
Prayer chain in Farrell promotes...
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Prayer chain in Farrell promotes unity in the community
- Sharon welcomes button accordion musicians for annual festival
- Team of student inventors to present new school alert system at MIT
- Niles plaza gets new memorial for 9 victims of 1985 tornado