Magic of Michael Golf Outing to raise money for kids with disabilities

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) - Former Major League Umpire John Hirschbeck is preparing for the annual Magic of Michael fundraiser.

The Golf Outing is to raise money for kids with medical disabilities.

It's happening July 8 at the Lake Club.

Magic of Michael is in memory of Hirschbeck's son Michael, who passed away in 2014.

Hirschbeck stopped by the studio to talk about the event.

"We've done a lot of things in the community. We've purchased a few seeing-eye dogs. We've actually built ramps for handicapped children, re-customize bathrooms for the same reason -- just a lot of things to help children, whatever their needs are," he said.

The featured guest will be former Cleveland Indians first baseman, Andre Thornton.

There will also be an all-star theme since the baseball All-Star game is being played in Cleveland.

Watch the video above for more information, or call the Magic of Michael Foundation at 330-233-4965.

