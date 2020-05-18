Macy’s reopens to customers at Southern Park Mall

The company sign hangs outside a Macy’s department store at Flatiron Crossing mall Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Broomfield, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Macy's is asking workers to wear masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Macy’s is reopening to customers at their Southern Park Mall location Monday morning.

Representatives from Macy’s said they are taking steps to keep guests safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as enhancing cleaning procedures, installing sanitation stations throughout the store and practicing social distancing.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s Southern Park,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy. Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop.”

Macy’s is asking workers to wear masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In-store shopping will be available at the store from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They are also offering curbside pick-up Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Most curbside pick-up orders made before noon at macys.com or the Macy’s mobile app can be picked up the same day. Customers will need to call the store once they arrive at the designated curbside pick-up area.

33 News is reaching out to Eastwood Mall about their Macy’s location, which was not mentioned in the press release.