Macy’s new store holds ribbon cutting in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, Macy’s held the grand opening of their Backstage store. The manager describes it as a store within a store.

Saturday morning, they cut the ribbon to allow the public to officially come check out everything.

Macy’s says they have things in this section you can’t find in the regular store, like home decor, shoes and designer handbags such as Prada and Burberry.

However, this inventory moves fast, and they suggest not waiting to buy something if you like it.

“Some cosmetics, hair care products — so it’s a little different from our main store. If you see something that you like, you better buy it today because it might not be here tomorrow,” said Store Manager Jennifer Prietsch.

At the grand opening customers could win prizes off a spinning wheel.

Macy’s Backstage is located on the second floor of the Macy’s in Southern Park Mall in Boardman.