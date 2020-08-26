Macy’s, JCPenney expected to stay at Southern Park Mall; new golf center coming

All projects are expected to be completed and open in the summer or fall of 2021

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Washington Prime Group has released the latest updates on redevelopment at the Southern Park Mall.

Macy’s has agreed to renovate its store and extend its lease term while JCPenney has expressed the intention to stay.

A new indoor golf facility called “The Bunker” will have dining and bar areas as well as an outdoor patio overlooking the Debartolo Commons. The Bunker’s attached restaurant will be Bogey’s, which will be run by the owners of the current Bogey’s near Lowellville.

The Bunker will also include the Ben Curtis Golf Academy, run by four-time PGA Tour Winner Ben Curtis.

The golf facility will have driving range options, two launch monitors, golf simulators, a full putting green, a short game area and a classroom for group or individual lessons.

Planet Fitness will relocate its current Boardman gym to the Southern Park Mall, between JCPenney and Buffalo Wild Wings.

PNC Bank has agreed to renovate its existing location at the mall along Market Street and extend its lease term.

The new Steel Valley Brew Works will sit next to The Bunker and Bogey’s. It will also overlook and connect to the Debartolo Commons. The brew venue will feature games like indoor bocce and pinball and also plans to bring in local food truck vendors.

Demolition at the former Sears is complete, making way for the DeBartolo Commons, which is still under construction.

All projects are expected to be completed and open in the summer or fall of 2021.